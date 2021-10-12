Jump Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in The Clorox by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

NYSE CLX opened at $162.19 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.05 and a 200 day moving average of $177.37.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

