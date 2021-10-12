Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,881 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,523 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after acquiring an additional 972,443 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,596,000 after acquiring an additional 246,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,227,000 after acquiring an additional 60,225 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEM. National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.55.

NYSE:AEM opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $85.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

