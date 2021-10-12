JustBet (WINR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,565.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $5,565.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00062566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00123395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00077106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,292.75 or 0.99969070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.44 or 0.06175511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

