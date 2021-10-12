K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Set at C$10.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KNT. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.90.

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.99.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

