Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. Kaman has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.03 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. On average, analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 753,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,623,000 after purchasing an additional 270,248 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Kaman by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,935,000 after buying an additional 209,847 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 832,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,687,000 after buying an additional 180,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,854,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

