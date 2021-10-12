Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,109,000 after acquiring an additional 46,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,687. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.70.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.