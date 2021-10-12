Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $30.51

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.51, but opened at $32.45. Karooooo shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 14,324 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KARO shares. William Blair set a $35.13 target price on shares of Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Karooooo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

