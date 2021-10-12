Katalyo (KTLYO) One Day Volume Tops $98,665.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $98,665.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00061336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00123420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00076697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,707.65 or 1.00514681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.01 or 0.06221321 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.