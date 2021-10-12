Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Kennametal posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

KMT opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

