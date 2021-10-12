Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Adobe by 110.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp increased its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $577.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,473. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $630.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $275.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

