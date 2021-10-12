Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up approximately 1.6% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 219.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 36,565 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 48.3% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,089. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.