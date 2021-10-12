Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Buys 253 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.8% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 39,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.45. 62,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,960. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.85 and a 200 day moving average of $323.05. The stock has a market cap of $358.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.50.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.