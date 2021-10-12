Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

AXNX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,923. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 0.08. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.