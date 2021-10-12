Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 1.3% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,316,000 after acquiring an additional 133,183 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,422 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after acquiring an additional 496,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after acquiring an additional 877,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,559,000 after acquiring an additional 74,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,511. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day moving average is $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

