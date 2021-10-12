Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 459,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,239,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $117.13. The stock had a trading volume of 64,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,761. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.77 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 833.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

