Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 621 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,136,000 after buying an additional 140,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after buying an additional 1,043,337 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after buying an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,554,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,505,000 after buying an additional 155,692 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $88.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,058. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average is $93.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

