Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 58 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total value of $26,432,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,429,040 shares of company stock valued at $875,298,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,278,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.