Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €138.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Safran in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Safran in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €126.25 ($148.53).

EPA:SAF opened at €115.74 ($136.16) on Monday. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €108.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €115.89.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

