Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $902.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.65. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $150,064.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 105,371 shares of company stock worth $4,327,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 566,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 65,557 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 598,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after purchasing an additional 138,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 80.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 179,445 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

