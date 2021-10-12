Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KGFHY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $8.87 on Monday. Kingfisher has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

