Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Stake Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.12% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 17.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 94,480 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,267 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 18.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 73.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.94.

Shares of KL opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $51.78.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.