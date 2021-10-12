Klaytn (KLAY) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00002659 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.81 billion and $169.50 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00058639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.96 or 0.00126143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00076156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,897.29 or 0.99733283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.31 or 0.05997103 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,693,889,133 coins and its circulating supply is 2,512,192,633 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.