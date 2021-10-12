Kleros Reaches Market Cap of $72.88 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $72.88 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011784 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.76 or 0.00307818 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 616,900,649 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

