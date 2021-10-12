Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.44. 29,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 60,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $85.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Know Labs, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: The Development of Bio-RFID and The Development of ChromaID. The company was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

