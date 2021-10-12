KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.96

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.96 and last traded at $34.18, with a volume of 29762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

