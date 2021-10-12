Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €30.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) received a €30.50 ($35.88) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.80 ($36.24) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

