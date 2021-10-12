Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 88,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 13,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 334,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,971,000 after purchasing an additional 319,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.12. The company had a trading volume of 354,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549,133. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.43. The company has a market cap of $496.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.24 and a twelve month high of $171.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

