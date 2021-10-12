Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,579,620. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

