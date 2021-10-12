Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $12.32 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 510,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 1.4% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

