Kore Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $95.63. 10,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,492. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $97.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.31.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

