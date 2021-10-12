Kore Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.86. 130,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,506,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.10.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.