Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 19,618.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth $168,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,251,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,312,000 after acquiring an additional 29,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:KEP opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.