KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KOSÉ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSRYY opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

