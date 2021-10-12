Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.18.

NYSE:KOS opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 3.78. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

