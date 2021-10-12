KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.25.

TSE KPT opened at C$10.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.36. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$10.00 and a twelve month high of C$13.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.70 million and a PE ratio of -28.16.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$339.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

