Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $27,867.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,745 shares of company stock worth $2,587,805. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

