Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 481,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kronos Bio by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kronos Bio by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kronos Bio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kronos Bio by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kronos Bio by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 202,103 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

KRON opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $201,330.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,578.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,567 shares of company stock valued at $581,756 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

