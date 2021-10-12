Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lakeland Industries were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 77.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $165.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 20.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

