Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $552.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $596.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.75. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $333.31 and a 1 year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.