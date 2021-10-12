Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $987.00 million to $1.03 billion. Lamb Weston posted sales of $896.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after purchasing an additional 804,186 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 98,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 33,863 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

