Lambda Reaches Market Cap of $16.45 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $16.45 million and $2.67 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00043016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00218790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00094201 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,428,115,318 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

