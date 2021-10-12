Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce earnings per share of $4.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.87 and the lowest is $2.54. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings of $4.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $12.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $15.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $27.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.73 to $36.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after acquiring an additional 830,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,586,000 after acquiring an additional 210,868 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPI stock traded down $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $85.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,380. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 4.74. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

