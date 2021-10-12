Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,955 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 65,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $68.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

