Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,000 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after buying an additional 1,030,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after buying an additional 610,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,056.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after buying an additional 507,927 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,904,000 after buying an additional 416,278 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $27,229,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

In related news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock worth $356,575,800. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.34.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

