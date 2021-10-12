Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

