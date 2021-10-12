Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $616,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 52.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $1,921,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,917,000 after buying an additional 46,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

