Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $43,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $18,116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $11,640,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. 13.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

