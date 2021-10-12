Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 38.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,834 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after purchasing an additional 628,089 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,479,000 after acquiring an additional 708,047 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,598,000 after acquiring an additional 931,553 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

