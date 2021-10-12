Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stake Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 107,822 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.36% of Lear worth $247,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 12,812.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.73.

LEA stock opened at $167.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.81. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

