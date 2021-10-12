Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.14% of YETI worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in YETI by 186.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in YETI during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YETI. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

NYSE:YETI opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average of $90.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The company had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,641. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

